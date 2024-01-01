$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,263KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN W1NYC7HJ3MX391280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Bengal Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,263 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG
G63 is powered with an twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all-wheel-drive system that prioritizes rear traction for better handling and acceleration. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.9 secs.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 102,632 KM $55,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class