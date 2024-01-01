$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche 911
Targa 4 GTS
2023 Porsche 911
Targa 4 GTS
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
5,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0BB2A97PS233707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 233707
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.
Recent Arrival!
2023 White Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
Recent Arrival!

2023 White Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Manual
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
2023 Porsche 911