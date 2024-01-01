Menu
2023 Porsche 911

5,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

5,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0BB2A97PS233707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 233707
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.

Recent Arrival!


2023 White Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Manual

2023 Porsche 911