Not quite a hot hatch, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT gives up some rear-seat space in the name of cargo room and European style. - thecarconnection This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

Within the small sedan segment, Hyundais newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantras suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This hatchback has 153,674 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, . 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2013 Hyundai Elantra

153,674 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

153,674KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LE0DU128651

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0389A
  • Mileage 153,674 KM

Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, !

Not quite a hot hatch, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT gives up some rear-seat space in the name of cargo room and European style. - thecarconnection This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This hatchback has 153,674 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, .


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

