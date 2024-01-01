$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,303KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AH1FU388889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999!
With a smart list of standard features and a smooth effortless driving experience the 2015 Hyundai Elantra is a smart choice. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 90,303 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. The GLS is the standard trim for Elantra. It is the upgraded version of GL model and offers velour trim, alloy wheels, air conditioning, fog lights, power sunroof, automatic headlights, rear view camera, AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 player with 6 speakers and 4.3 inch touch-screen and soft cloth seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
2015 Hyundai Elantra