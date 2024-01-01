Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999! <br> <br> Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 36,778 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$144.10</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 Hyundai Elantra

36,778 KM

Details Description

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT - $145 B/W - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT - $145 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,778KM
Used
VIN KMHH35LE4KU102648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L331
  • Mileage 36,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!

Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 36,778 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 14,736 KM $58,498 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 45,315 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse AWD LT True North for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Chevrolet Traverse AWD LT True North 28,760 KM $48,248 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra