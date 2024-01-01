$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Heated Seats
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
103,603KM
Used
VIN KMHD74LF4LU976571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L324
- Mileage 103,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Heated Side Mirrors!
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 103,603 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Essential. Who said affordable has to be boring? This engaging and reliable Elantra Essential comes with everything you need like heated front seats, rearview camera, 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers, heated power side mirrors, and premium cloth seats to keep you entertained and comfortable no matter where the road takes you. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Heated Side Mirrors, Power Side Mirrors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Power Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2020 Hyundai Elantra