2021 Hyundai Sonata
2.5L Preferred - Heated Seats
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
36,352KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906074
- Stock #: U0728
- VIN: 5NPEG4JA1MH088162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai Sonatas just keep getting better with this amazing 2021 Sonata. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 36,352 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sonata's trim level is 2.5L Preferred. This Preferred Sonata comes with some of the best tech available, like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, touchscreen infotainment, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. You also get great style with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, and chrome exterior trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3