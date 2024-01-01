2020 RAM 1500

Menu
77,690 KM

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Used
77,690KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT2LN411888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,690 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Body-Colour Door Handles, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12 Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MONOTONE PAINT, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12 Display, Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12 Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

