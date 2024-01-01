$44,786+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$44,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,690 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Black Rear Bumper, Rebel Instrument Cluster, 18 Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Vinyl Door Trim Panel, Body-Colour Door Handles, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Partime Transfer Case, Off-Road Group, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Hill Descent Control , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12 Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MONOTONE PAINT, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12 Display, Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12 Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, LED Footwell Lighting.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991