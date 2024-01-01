Menu
AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ALERT. LANE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. ALLOYS. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Ford Escape

72,708 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99MUA75034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,708 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ALERT. LANE ASSIST. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. ALLOYS. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Ford Escape