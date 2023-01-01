$16,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2012 Toyota RAV4
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4DR V6 LIMITED
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10009164
- Stock #: 154084
- VIN: 2T3DK4DV7CW088697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoPluto
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6