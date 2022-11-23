2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9433278

9433278 Stock #: 1725

1725 VIN: 3VWDL7AJ9DM421725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

