2015 Cadillac ATS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950 + taxes & licensing
1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9907820

9907820 VIN: 1G6AG5RX7F0134271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

