Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Cadillac ATS

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac ATS

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1683131899
  2. 1683131901
  3. 1683131903
  4. 1683131906
  5. 1683131908
  6. 1683131912
  7. 1683131916
  8. 1683131919
  9. 1683131920
  10. 1683131922
  11. 1683131924
  12. 1683131927
  13. 1683131929
  14. 1683131931
  15. 1683131933
  16. 1683131935
  17. 1683131937
  18. 1683131940
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907820
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX7F0134271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CADILLAC ATS

 

LEATHER

HEATED SEAT

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

 

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2014 Chevrolet Cruze
168,281 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
45,511 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
142,000 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory