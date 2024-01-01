Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 3.0L V6 S E-HYBRID POWERED, AWD, LIME GREEN BRAKE CALIPERS, LIME GREEN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILS, PANORAMIC ROOF, GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, PORSCHE STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, JUKEBOX, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM PORSCHE ALLOYS, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, ANALOG CLOCK, SPORT MODE, E-POWER, E-CHARGE, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 Porsche Cayenne

118,211 KM

Details Description

$45,777

+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid|AWD|NAV|BOSE|PANOROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM

2017 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid|AWD|NAV|BOSE|PANOROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$45,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,211KM
VIN WP1AE2A22HLA70285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L740A
  • Mileage 118,211 KM

Vehicle Description

As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$45,777

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Porsche Cayenne