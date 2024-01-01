Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CLEAN CARFAX - ROOF RACK - DIVIDER - SHELVING - 4.3 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA</p>

2018 GMC Savana

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Savana

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Savana

2500

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

  1. 1705088191
  2. 1705088191
  3. 1705088191
  4. 1705088191
  5. 1705088191
  6. 1705088191
  7. 1705088191
  8. 1705088191
  9. 1705088191
  10. 1705088191
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP5J1341650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1650
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - ROOF RACK - DIVIDER - SHELVING - 4.3 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp

Used 2019 Ford Transit T250 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Ford Transit T250 227,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit T250 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Ford Transit T250 215,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 159,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Perfect Auto Corp

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-0205

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Savana