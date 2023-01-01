$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-654-3413
2018 Infiniti QX60
NO ACCIDENTS/ONE OWNER/7 PASS/360 CAMERA/NAVIGATION
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
416-654-3413
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10046622
- Stock #: 18
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM1JC515932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 18
- Mileage 92,837 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! NEW CAR DEALER TRADE-IN DIRECT FROM TESLA! NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!
2018 INFINITI QX60 AWD LOADED BLACK ON BLACK !!
EQUIPPED WITH A 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, PUSH START, COMFORT ACCESS, 7 SEATER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOL SEATS, HEATED STEERING, AUDIO AUX INPUT, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 2 KEYS/BOOKS.
FINANCING AND EXTENDED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE, WE ALSO OFFER HIGH MARKET VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-INS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To our Valued Clients,
AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~
**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***
VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.
~We SERVICE what we SELL~
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.