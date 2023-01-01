Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

92,837 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Rover

416-654-3413

NO ACCIDENTS/ONE OWNER/7 PASS/360 CAMERA/NAVIGATION

Location

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

92,837KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! NEW CAR DEALER TRADE-IN DIRECT FROM TESLA! NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!


2018 INFINITI QX60 AWD LOADED BLACK ON BLACK !!


EQUIPPED WITH A 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, PUSH START, COMFORT ACCESS, 7 SEATER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOL SEATS, HEATED STEERING, AUDIO AUX INPUT, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 2 KEYS/BOOKS. 


 


FINANCING AND EXTENDED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ARE AVAILABLE, WE ALSO OFFER HIGH MARKET VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-INS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

