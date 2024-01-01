Menu
2019 HONDA ACCORD TOURING >>>> LOADED >> LOADED >>> LOADED >> HONDA QUALITY .. FACTORY OPTIONS include NAVIGATION >> POWER SUNROOF >> LEATHER INTERIOR >>> CAMERAS >>> KEY-LESS ENTRY and more

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2019 Honda Accord

124,930 KM

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

Touring

2019 Honda Accord

Touring

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F95KA806568

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1089
  • Mileage 124,930 KM

2019 HONDA ACCORD TOURING >>>> LOADED >> LOADED >>> LOADED >> HONDA QUALITY .. FACTORY OPTIONS include NAVIGATION >> POWER SUNROOF >> LEATHER INTERIOR >>> CAMERAS >>> KEY-LESS ENTRY and more


Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-proof Locks
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Rearview Camera
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter

Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Halogen Headlights

CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Anti-Theft

Leather Interior

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition

Auto Dimming Mirrors
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
STABBILITY CONTROL
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
INTERVAL VIPERS

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

2019 Honda Accord