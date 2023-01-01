Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

12,917 KM

Details Description

$119,995

+ tax & licensing
$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray|1LT|CONVERTIBLE|NO LUXURY TAX|EXHAUST|+++

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray|1LT|CONVERTIBLE|NO LUXURY TAX|EXHAUST|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$119,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978107
  • Stock #: M5287
  • VIN: 1G1Y63D48L5114392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M5287
  • Mileage 12,917 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, CUSTOM FABSPEED MOTORSPORTS USA EXHAUST, REAR WING, CARBON SEATS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SHADOW GRAY METALLIC ON MATCHING JET BLACK INTERIOR, PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, ALEXA, SPOTIFY, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM PAINTED ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER AND REMOTE FRUNK AND TRUNK, MULTI DRIVE MODES, Z MODE, REMOTE CONVERTIBLE ROOF, REMOTE START, TEEN DRIVER MODE, VALET MODE, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

PREMIUM OPTIONS :
COMPETITION SPORT BUCKET SEATS - $2,495.00
19" FRONT 20" REAR 5 TRIDENT SPOKE MACHINE FACED GRAY PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS - $1,875.00
MIDNIGHT GRAY FULL LENGTH DUAL RACING STRIPE PACKAGE - $1,145.00
SHADOW GRAY METALLIC - $995.00
YELLOW PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS - $695.00
SUEDED MICROFIBER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - $695.00
ROCKER PANEL EXTENSIONS BLACK (DEALER INSTALLED) - $650.00




WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

