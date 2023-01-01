2020 Chevrolet Corvette

$119,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 9 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9978107

9978107 Stock #: M5287

M5287 VIN: 1G1Y63D48L5114392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # M5287

Mileage 12,917 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.