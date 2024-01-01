2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Special Price Offer!! Dont Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle thats in excellent condition. It includes options such </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>as:<span style=background: white;> <span style=font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-size: 14.6667px; font-weight: bold; text-align: center;>LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS</span> plus </span>Many<span style=background: white;> More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. </span></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1 data-sheets-value={ data-sheets-userformat={><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></span></p>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

101,351 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE

Location

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

416-879-6419

  1. 10856544
  2. 10856544
  3. 10856544
  4. 10856544
  5. 10856544
  6. 10856544
  7. 10856544
  8. 10856544
  9. 10856544
  10. 10856544
  11. 10856544
  12. 10856544
  13. 10856544
  14. 10856544
  15. 10856544
  16. 10856544
  17. 10856544
  18. 10856544
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV2L6187294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16533
  • Mileage 101,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Canada Finance

Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING MODEL, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED for sale in North York, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING MODEL, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED 140,940 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL MODEL WITH SAFETY PACKAGE, AWD, HEATED S for sale in North York, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL MODEL WITH SAFETY PACKAGE, AWD, HEATED S 145,611 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO MODEL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC RO for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV QUATTRO MODEL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC RO 117,924 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Canada Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

Call Dealer

416-879-XXXX

(click to show)

416-879-6419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Canada Finance

416-879-6419

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox