2017 Subaru Forester

166,000 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

Limited w/ Tech package

2017 Subaru Forester

Limited w/ Tech package

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9370714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER .. LIMITED W/TRCH PKG .. CERTIFIED 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

