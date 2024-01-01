$40,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
GT
2020 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,988
+ taxes & licensing
49,799KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8CF9L5185876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kona Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,799 KM
Vehicle Description
GT Fastback
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
2020 Ford Mustang