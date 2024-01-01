Menu
Account
Sign In
GT Fastback

2020 Ford Mustang

49,799 KM

Details Description Features

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,799KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8CF9L5185876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,799 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Fastback

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 90,095 KM $41,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 39,820 KM $53,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT 9,824 KM $53,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang