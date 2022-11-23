Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

20,376 KM

Details Description

$22,909

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Location

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

20,376KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9382045
  • Stock #: TC0694
  • VIN: 3VWCB7BU4LM061463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,376 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner vehicle with a second set of tires! The vehicle does have a $12,000 carfax claim which was repaired in our Collision Centre. WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 5.93% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

