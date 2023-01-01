Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

173,840 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

  1. 1678726010
  2. 1678726097
  3. 1678726178
  4. 1678726258
  5. 1678726335
  6. 1678726407
  7. 1678726468
  8. 1678726732
  9. 1678726861
  10. 1678726963
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708337
  • VIN: 2gnflfek6e6307161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice suv runs and drive excellent AWD, back up camera  power seats , heated seats  ,touch screen bluetooth , chrome rims and doors handles  fully loaded excellent condition certification included and comes with 6 months 10,000km warranty 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eric's Autos

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 173,840 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 182,075 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey F...
 183,126 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory