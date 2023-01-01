$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Eric's Autos
705-487-2277
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
173,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9708337
- VIN: 2gnflfek6e6307161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice suv runs and drive excellent AWD, back up camera power seats , heated seats ,touch screen bluetooth , chrome rims and doors handles fully loaded excellent condition certification included and comes with 6 months 10,000km warranty
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eric's Autos
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0