2014 Jeep Wrangler

171,757 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,757KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWBGXEL213445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-XXXX

905-721-8168

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2014 Jeep Wrangler