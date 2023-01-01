Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

104,308 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1697219300
  2. 1697219311
  3. 1697219320
  4. 1697219328
  5. 1697219458
  6. 1697219468
  7. 1697219477
  8. 1697219488
  9. 1697219659
  10. 1697219667
  11. 1697219676
  12. 1697219682
  13. 1697219690
  14. 1697219701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539138
  • VIN: 1GTR9AEF3LZ229207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 104,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 170,691 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 168,464 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE
 83,191 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory