Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Corolla

116,100 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle
12019744

2012 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1734381948
  2. 1734381948
  3. 1734381948
  4. 1734381948
  5. 1734381948
  6. 1734381948
  7. 1734381948
  8. 1734381948
  9. 1734381948
  10. 1734381948
  11. 1734381948
  12. 1734381948
  13. 1734381948
  14. 1734381948
  15. 1734381948
  16. 1734381948
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE8CC768568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE 133,762 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Yaris LE 39,800 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L 167,434 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Corolla