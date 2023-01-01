Menu
2013 Honda Civic

143,559 KM

Details Description Features

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man EX

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

143,559KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362186
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E54DH008867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience driving at its finest with the 2013 Honda Civic EX Manual. With a sleek design and impressive performance, this meticulously maintained gem has only traveled 143,659 kilometers, ensuring years of reliable journeys ahead. Shift into gear and enjoy the thrill of full control as you navigate the road with precision. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence – inquire now and elevate your driving adventures with this exceptional Honda Civic EX Manual.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

