Menu
Account
Sign In
4x4 CREW CAB W/ REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, TONNEAU COVER, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, PREMIUM 8.4-IN TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM W/ NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Dual-zone climate control, tow package, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power group incl. power seat and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 RAM 1500

145,778 KM

Details Description

$27,845

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN 4x4 | RMT START | TONNEAU | CREW | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN 4x4 | RMT START | TONNEAU | CREW | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10894575
  2. 10894575
  3. 10894575
  4. 10894575
  5. 10894575
  6. 10894575
Contact Seller

$27,845

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,778KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LG5HS545472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,778 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 CREW CAB W/ REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, TONNEAU COVER, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, PREMIUM 8.4-IN TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM W/ NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Dual-zone climate control, tow package, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power group incl. power seat and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE HYBRID AWD| 7-PASS | LEATHER |SUNROOF |LOW KMS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Sienna XSE HYBRID AWD| 7-PASS | LEATHER |SUNROOF |LOW KMS 11,714 KM $59,958 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Durango LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | DUAL DVD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Durango LIMITED AWD| 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | DUAL DVD 101,483 KM $24,622 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST V8 4x4 | CREW | RMT START | TONNEAU | LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST V8 4x4 | CREW | RMT START | TONNEAU | LOW KMS! 25,441 KM $49,924 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,845

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500