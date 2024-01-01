$27,845+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN 4x4 | RMT START | TONNEAU | CREW | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,778 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 CREW CAB W/ REMOTE START, RUNNING BOARDS, TONNEAU COVER, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, PREMIUM 8.4-IN TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM W/ NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Dual-zone climate control, tow package, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power group incl. power seat and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
