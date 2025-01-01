Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>--ONE OWNER--NO ACCIDENTS--CERTIFIED--FINANCING UP TO 84 MONTHS AVAILABLE OAC--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Just in is this stunning Corolla SE model. Exclusive SE body styling , alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic high beams, Toyota Safety sense, back up camera , AppleCarplay and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Book in a road test today ! We have a feeling this one wont last!</p><p> </p><p>**PRICE ADVERTISED INCLUDES OUR $1000 FINANCE INCENTIVE** Cash purchase price is $21889 +hst**</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

96,222 KM

Details Description Features

$20,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12260983

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1741464380
  2. 1741464380
  3. 1741464379
  4. 1741464379
  5. 1741464379
  6. 1741464380
  7. 1741464379
  8. 1741464380
  9. 1741464380
  10. 1741464380
  11. 1741464379
  12. 1741464379
  13. 1741464379
  14. 1741464378
  15. 1741464379
  16. 1741464379
  17. 1741464379
  18. 1741464378
  19. 1741464378
  20. 1741464379
  21. 1741464379
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,222KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE3LP010414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,222 KM

Vehicle Description

--ONE OWNER--NO ACCIDENTS--CERTIFIED--FINANCING UP TO 84 MONTHS AVAILABLE OAC--

 

Just in is this stunning Corolla SE model. Exclusive SE body styling , alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic high beams, Toyota Safety sense, back up camera , AppleCarplay and so much more!

 

Book in a road test today ! We have a feeling this one won't last!

 

**PRICE ADVERTISED INCLUDES OUR $1000 FINANCE INCENTIVE** Cash purchase price is $21889 +hst**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2017 Audi A4 Komfort for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Audi A4 Komfort 58,561 KM $20,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT 0 $18,997 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 155,226 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,889

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla