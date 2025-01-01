$20,889+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$20,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,222 KM
Vehicle Description
--ONE OWNER--NO ACCIDENTS--CERTIFIED--FINANCING UP TO 84 MONTHS AVAILABLE OAC--
Just in is this stunning Corolla SE model. Exclusive SE body styling , alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic high beams, Toyota Safety sense, back up camera , AppleCarplay and so much more!
Book in a road test today ! We have a feeling this one won't last!
**PRICE ADVERTISED INCLUDES OUR $1000 FINANCE INCENTIVE** Cash purchase price is $21889 +hst**
GO2 Auto
