$24,995+ tax & licensing

2019 Ford Escape
SE
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
55,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1fmcu0gd4kub36228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Great shape, fwd escape, great on fuel, great little SUV.Come in for a look
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
2019 Ford Escape