2022 Ford F-550

8,775 KM

Details

$115,800

+ tax & licensing
$115,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2022 Ford F-550

2022 Ford F-550

2022 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$115,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441546
  • Stock #: DU-3454
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT0NDA08039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,775 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, PTO PROVISION, UPFITTER SWITCHES, 12 FT VOTH ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19500 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 8,775 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
