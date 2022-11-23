$115,800+ tax & licensing
$115,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2022 Ford F-550
Location
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
8,775KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9441546
- Stock #: DU-3454
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT0NDA08039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 8,775 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, PTO PROVISION, UPFITTER SWITCHES, 12 FT VOTH ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19500 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 8,775 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Paramount Truck Sales
