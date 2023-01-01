$26,560+ tax & licensing
$26,560
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
Initial (MSRP):
$26,027
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
63,712KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10040652
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG6GS198193
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clear C
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
22G
ERB
DFL
PS2
XFH
WFJ
MRT
*V9
SBL
RS
TC
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SPRAY IN BED LINER
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
Customer Preferred Package 22G
8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)
17X7.0 Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
MOPAR REMOTE START
FABRIC TONNEAU COVER
