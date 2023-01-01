Menu
2016 RAM 1500

63,712 KM

Details Features

$26,560

+ tax & licensing
$26,560

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$27,093

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$26,027

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$27,093
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
63,712KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10040652
  Stock #: 23-136A
  VIN: 1C6RR7GG6GS198193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clear C
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-136A
  • Mileage 63,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

22G
ERB
DFL
PS2
XFH
WFJ
MRT
*V9
SBL
RS
TC

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SPRAY IN BED LINER
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
Customer Preferred Package 22G
8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)
17X7.0 Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
MOPAR REMOTE START
FABRIC TONNEAU COVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

