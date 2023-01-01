Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

74,095 KM

Details Features

$36,070

+ tax & licensing
$36,070

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$36,603

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$35,537

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$36,603
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
74,095KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000922
  • Stock #: 19-730L
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3KS538020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-730L
  • Mileage 74,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
PROTECTION GROUP
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Under Rail Box Bedliner
SLT Plus Decor Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
True Blue Pearl Coat
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Customer Preferred Package 27G
UConnect 4C NAV W/8.4IN Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

