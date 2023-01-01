Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

54,753 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027686
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LTXKS664123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking to upgrade to a reliable and powerful truck? Then this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab SLT is right for you! This truck is packed with features to make your driving experience comfortable and safer. It has a power drivers seat, back up camera, and a built-in navigation system. With its powerful V8 engine, you'll have ample power for towing and hauling. Make sure to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and take this truck home today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

