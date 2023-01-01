$39,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10027686
- VIN: 1C6RR7LTXKS664123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking to upgrade to a reliable and powerful truck? Then this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab SLT is right for you! This truck is packed with features to make your driving experience comfortable and safer. It has a power drivers seat, back up camera, and a built-in navigation system. With its powerful V8 engine, you'll have ample power for towing and hauling. Make sure to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and take this truck home today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.