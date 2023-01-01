Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

59,036 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

SLT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031796
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT2KS588753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,036 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Crew Cab is the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for a reliable and powerful truck. It is equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, allowing you to take on any job or terrain with ease. It also boasts a backup camera, navigation, and remote start, giving you the convenience and safety you need for a truly enjoyable driving experience. With its roomy interior, you can carry up to six passengers in comfort, as well as any cargo you may need. The Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 Crew Cab is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and powerful truck. Come on into Payless to check it out today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

