$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2018 Ford Mustang
2018 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Convertible
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
86,598KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9903959
- VIN: 1FATP8UHXJ5173476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 86,598 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN!!!
CONVERTIBLE | PREMIUM | ECOBOOST
HEATED/ COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | BACKUP CAMERA
REMOTE START| MUCH MORE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 11Motors
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4