2018 Ford Mustang

86,598 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,598KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9903959
  VIN: 1FATP8UHXJ5173476

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 86,598 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN!!! 

CONVERTIBLE | PREMIUM | ECOBOOST 

HEATED/ COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | BACKUP CAMERA 
REMOTE START| MUCH MORE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

