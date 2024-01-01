$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Impala
LT ** BLUETOOTH , CRUISE, DUAL CLIMATE **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
159,102KM
Used
VIN 2G1WB5EK3B1160241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,102 KM
Vehicle Description
REMOTE START * 3.5L V6, AUTO, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS &TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
REMOTE START * 3.5L V6, AUTO, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS &TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
