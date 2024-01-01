Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>REMOTE START * 3.5L V6, AUTO, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS &TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & <span style=font-size: 1em;>STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div>INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *<span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div>

2011 Chevrolet Impala

159,102 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT ** BLUETOOTH , CRUISE, DUAL CLIMATE **

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT ** BLUETOOTH , CRUISE, DUAL CLIMATE **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1711044841
  2. 1711044841
  3. 1711044841
  4. 1711044841
  5. 1711044841
  6. 1711044841
  7. 1711044841
  8. 1711044841
  9. 1711044841
  10. 1711044841
  11. 1711044841
  12. 1711044841
  13. 1711044841
  14. 1711044841
  15. 1711044841
  16. 1711044841
  17. 1711044841
  18. 1711044841
  19. 1711044841
  20. 1711044841
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,102KM
Used
VIN 2G1WB5EK3B1160241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,102 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * 3.5L V6, AUTO, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, TRUNK, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS &TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S * AWD, BSM, HTD SEATS ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S * AWD, BSM, HTD SEATS ** 189,581 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** 125,375 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sportage SX ** AWD, BACK CAM, HTD SEATS ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Kia Sportage SX ** AWD, BACK CAM, HTD SEATS ** 138,158 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Impala