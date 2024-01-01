Menu
<b>Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, MAZDA CONNECT, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Push Button Start</b><br> <br> This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazdas entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just cant match. This SUV has 101,236 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-3s trim level is GX. Premium features are standard on this entry level Mazda CX-3 GX, such as the seven-inch colour touchscreen display which comes with MAZDA CONNECT and Bluetooth. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the AM/FM CD player with six speakers and HD Radio. Also standard on this model are features like air conditioning, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, push button start, and cruise control.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

101,236KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFB74G0136019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

