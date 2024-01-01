Menu
<b>ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS<br></b><br> This 2017 Ford Escape is for sale today. <br> <br>For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 126,000 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD9HUA72880 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD9HUA72880</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Escape