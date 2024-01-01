Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Features:  Remote start, Heated front seats , Park assist, Satellite radio Sirius, Adjustable steering wheel, Cloth seats, ABS System, Cruise control, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Power drivers Seat, back up cam, Handsfree, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p>

2018 Ford Escape

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GD3JUB89954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features:  Remote start, Heated front seats , Park assist, Satellite radio Sirius, Adjustable steering wheel, Cloth seats, ABS System, Cruise control, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Power drivers Seat, back up cam, Handsfree, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 138,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 136,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox 163,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape