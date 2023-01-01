$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT | WOW KMS | REMOTE START | B/UP CAM | BTOOTH |
Location
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
16,767KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173189
- Stock #: 16429
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM5K7120967
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,767 KM
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3