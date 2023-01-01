$13,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
SE
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
111,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10036269
- Stock #: 7516A
- VIN: 1FADP3K21HL330162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,403 KM
Vehicle Description
16 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SE Winter Package, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Three Point Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
FWD
6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 2.0L I4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
White
Reviews:
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality thats expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
