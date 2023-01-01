Menu
2017 Ford Focus

111,403 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

111,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036269
  • Stock #: 7516A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K21HL330162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
16 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SE Winter Package, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Three Point Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.


FWD
6-Speed Automatic with Powershift 2.0L I4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
White


Reviews:
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality thats expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

