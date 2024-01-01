$4,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
276,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GCEK13T151275058
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 276,624 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Chevrolet
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S RANGE R0VER VELAR! 4D SPORT UTILITY, 4WD, LOW KM'S 15,548 KM $69,540 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Preferred ENCORE, PREFERRED, 4D SPORT UTILITY, AWD! 54,148 KM $22,315 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 101,566 KM $26,496 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Call Dealer
1-888-887-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500