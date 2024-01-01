Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p><p><span style=font-size:16px><strong><a href=https://www.lallychev.com/pre-order-form/>Dont see what youre looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!</a></strong></span></p></p></p> <p><p><br></p></p> <p><p><br></p></p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,399 KM

Details Description Features

$53,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom LOW KM'S !!!! 1500 CUSTOM , 4WD , 2.7L, BACK UP CA

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom LOW KM'S !!!! 1500 CUSTOM , 4WD , 2.7L, BACK UP CA

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 10967486
  2. 10967486
  3. 10967486
  4. 10967486
  5. 10967486
  6. 10967486
  7. 10967486
  8. 10967486
  9. 10967486
  10. 10967486
  11. 10967486
  12. 10967486
  13. 10967486
  14. 10967486
  15. 10967486
  16. 10967486
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK1PZ141397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 01158AA
  • Mileage 26,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 BEAUTIFUL RED, 4WD, LEATHER, 1500 SLT, LOW KMS. WO for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 BEAUTIFUL RED, 4WD, LEATHER, 1500 SLT, LOW KMS. WO 42,985 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van SAVANA 2500, 3D CARGO, RWD!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van SAVANA 2500, 3D CARGO, RWD!! 57,624 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT ****** THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS ****** for sale in Tilbury, ON
2010 Chevrolet HHR LT ****** THIS UNIT IS SOLD AS IS ****** 109,630 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,720

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500