$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 4 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9553276

9553276 Stock #: S22335

S22335 VIN: 1FMCU9GD3HUB70609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # S22335

Mileage 156,468 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.