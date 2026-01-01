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2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
705-529-2771
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
172,000KM
VIN 3C4PDDGG8HT622969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 05152969
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Prestige Motors Midland2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad
All Wheel Drive, 7 Seater
VIN# 3C4PDDGG8HT622969
Includes brand new all season tires+
Like New Winters on RIms
View The Carfax & Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.
Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
Why Choose Prestige Motors?Vehicle History Report: Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your vehicle purchase!
Certification Available: This vehicle is not drivable and advertised unfit, but Certification is available for just $699.
Warranty Options: Up to 4 years of aftermarket warranty available for added peace of mind.
Financing Made Easy: We partner with both Prime and Sub Prime lenders.
Trade-In Your Vehicle: Get top dollar for your trade-in and upgrade with ease.
No-Haggle Pricing: Enjoy our lowest price upfront, always at or below market value.
Contact Us:Ready to explore this Dodge Journey or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.
11 Mill St. Tiny ON L0K 2E1 TEL: 705-529-2771 Email: sales@prestigemotors.ca
Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!
*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available.
All Wheel Drive, 7 Seater
VIN# 3C4PDDGG8HT622969
Includes brand new all season tires+
Like New Winters on RIms
View The Carfax & Our Online Showroom 24/7 Can't make it to our dealership right away? No problem! Browse our online showroom 24/7 @ www.prestigemotors.ca to discover more quality vehicles.
Welcome to Prestige Motors - Your Trusted Family-Owned Dealership in Midland!At Prestige Motors, we're a family-owned and operated business proudly serving Midland for over two decades. Our commitment is to provide you with a seamless and straightforward vehicle buying experience. We pride ourselves on offering a friendly, no-pressure environment and a diverse range of vehicles to suit your needs.
Why Choose Prestige Motors?Vehicle History Report: Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with your vehicle purchase!
Certification Available: This vehicle is not drivable and advertised unfit, but Certification is available for just $699.
Warranty Options: Up to 4 years of aftermarket warranty available for added peace of mind.
Financing Made Easy: We partner with both Prime and Sub Prime lenders.
Trade-In Your Vehicle: Get top dollar for your trade-in and upgrade with ease.
No-Haggle Pricing: Enjoy our lowest price upfront, always at or below market value.
Contact Us:Ready to explore this Dodge Journey or any other vehicle in our inventory? Get in touch with us today via e-mail, phone, or visit us in person.
11 Mill St. Tiny ON L0K 2E1 TEL: 705-529-2771 Email: sales@prestigemotors.ca
Thank you for considering Prestige Motors for your automotive needs. We look forward to helping you find your next ride!
*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Prestige Motors
11 Mill St, Tiny, ON L0K 2E1
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705-529-XXXX(click to show)
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing>
Prestige Motors
705-529-2771
2017 Dodge Journey