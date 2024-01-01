$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER347050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, no rust and equipped with 7 passenger seating, sto n go , alloy wheels, bluetooth power group, power second row windows and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan