<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, no rust and equipped with 7 passenger seating, sto n go , alloy wheels, bluetooth power group, power second row windows and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,000 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER347050

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 213,000 KM

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, no rust and equipped with 7 passenger seating, sto n go , alloy wheels, bluetooth power group, power second row windows and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Alloy Wheels

CD Player
Bluetooth

Knee Air Bag

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan