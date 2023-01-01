$27,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9529972
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB4GN351615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - LED HIGH PERFORMACE LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
ONLY 52,000KM - EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 52,000KM - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
