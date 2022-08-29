$20,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-291-5559
2016 RAM 1500
CERTIFIED- 4X4 HEMI QUAD CAB OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Top Ten Auto
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
416-291-5559
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9048865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived at right on time take a hard long look at this gorgeous 2016 dodge ram outdoorsman that sure to get the job done all year long with his four-wheel-drive capabilities and 400 raw horsepower. The quads are design allows for six passengers comfortably. Sold for the Certified deal includes rear tonneau cover and like new tires. Please call to confirm availability
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Ten Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.