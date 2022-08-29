Menu
2016 RAM 1500

205,000 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
CERTIFIED- 4X4 HEMI QUAD CAB OUTDOORSMAN

Location

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9048865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived at right on time take a hard long look at this gorgeous 2016 dodge ram outdoorsman that sure to get the job done all year long with his four-wheel-drive capabilities and 400 raw horsepower. The quads are design allows for six passengers comfortably. Sold for the Certified deal includes rear tonneau cover and like new tires. Please call to confirm availability

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Air Conditioned Seats

