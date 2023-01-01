$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4MATIC,AMG STYLING,AVANTGARDE,HUD,BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9952
- Mileage 78,491 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ E400 | 4MATIC AWD | 3.0L I6 ENGINE | 329HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | INTERIOR AVANTGARDE PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | PARKING PACKAGE | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR | FRONT HEATED SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC SLIDING ROOF | HEAD UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | 19 AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | SPORT BRAKING SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 329HP and 369 lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. This 4-door sedan comes in sleek Gray Exterior Colour and Beige Leather Interior.
Enjoy the navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Burmester sound system, all of which are standard in the 2017 E-Class. Convenient features like Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
