<p>Clean Carfax, Amg package, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, bluetooth audio/phone, cruise control, heated power seats, push start, blind spot monitoring, dual climate control, tinted windows, Fully certified & 160 point inspection included, a must see. $24785 + hst & lic. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

98,497 KM

Details Description Features

$24,785

+ tax & licensing
Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB2JN673905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Amg package, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, bluetooth audio/phone, cruise control, heated power seats, push start, blind spot monitoring, dual climate control, tinted windows, Fully certified & 160 point inspection included, a must see. $24785 + hst & lic. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
